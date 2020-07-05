9526 Leaside Drive

Amenities

Feast your eyes on this. Beautiful very well kept 4 bedroom home completely updated near White Rock Lake. This home offers an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large granite island, under mounted sink, attractive ceiling fans throughout. Living area has large windows and wood flooring. 4th bedroom can be used as family living room or formal dining. The only house on the block that has rear garage. Parking can fit up to 3 cars! As a plus closets has updated galvanized steel shelving great for organizing. A must see! Easy app process. Schedule your appt today