Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9526 Leaside Drive
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:32 PM

9526 Leaside Drive

9526 Leaside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9526 Leaside Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feast your eyes on this. Beautiful very well kept 4 bedroom home completely updated near White Rock Lake. This home offers an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large granite island, under mounted sink, attractive ceiling fans throughout. Living area has large windows and wood flooring. 4th bedroom can be used as family living room or formal dining. The only house on the block that has rear garage. Parking can fit up to 3 cars! As a plus closets has updated galvanized steel shelving great for organizing. A must see! Easy app process. Schedule your appt today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 Leaside Drive have any available units?
9526 Leaside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9526 Leaside Drive have?
Some of 9526 Leaside Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9526 Leaside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9526 Leaside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 Leaside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9526 Leaside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9526 Leaside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9526 Leaside Drive offers parking.
Does 9526 Leaside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9526 Leaside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 Leaside Drive have a pool?
No, 9526 Leaside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9526 Leaside Drive have accessible units?
No, 9526 Leaside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 Leaside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9526 Leaside Drive has units with dishwashers.

