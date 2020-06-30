9423 Tarleton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction wine room

Stunning & elegant masterpiece with White Rock Lake backdrop. This rare jewel was meticulously built & professionally designed by D-Magazine Best Builder David Leite. This private retreat modernizes the farmhouse look within 5-min walking distance to the lake. With abundant natural lighting throughout, the floor plan uniquely maximizes each space. A few highlights: 3 HVAC units, all-LED lighting, level 5 smooth finishes on all walls, complete Thermador kitchen with built-in “waterfall” butcher block & leathered granite, transparent commercial grade steel door for wine room, 2 oversized living rooms, & grand balcony.