Last updated February 22 2020

9423 Tarleton Street

9423 Tarleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Tarleton Street, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
wine room
Stunning & elegant masterpiece with White Rock Lake backdrop. This rare jewel was meticulously built & professionally designed by D-Magazine Best Builder David Leite. This private retreat modernizes the farmhouse look within 5-min walking distance to the lake. With abundant natural lighting throughout, the floor plan uniquely maximizes each space. A few highlights: 3 HVAC units, all-LED lighting, level 5 smooth finishes on all walls, complete Thermador kitchen with built-in “waterfall” butcher block & leathered granite, transparent commercial grade steel door for wine room, 2 oversized living rooms, & grand balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

