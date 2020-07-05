All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9408 Monteleon Court

9408 Monteleon Court · No Longer Available
Location

9408 Monteleon Court, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include a charming gas fireplace, sliding glass pocket door, recessed lighting, and ready-for-cable wiring in all rooms. Enjoy gatherings in the nicely-sized living and dining area graced by huge windows, and glass sliding door that lead out to the patio. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef with its quartz counters and center island, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized media room for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 Monteleon Court have any available units?
9408 Monteleon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9408 Monteleon Court have?
Some of 9408 Monteleon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9408 Monteleon Court currently offering any rent specials?
9408 Monteleon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 Monteleon Court pet-friendly?
No, 9408 Monteleon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9408 Monteleon Court offer parking?
Yes, 9408 Monteleon Court offers parking.
Does 9408 Monteleon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 Monteleon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 Monteleon Court have a pool?
No, 9408 Monteleon Court does not have a pool.
Does 9408 Monteleon Court have accessible units?
No, 9408 Monteleon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 Monteleon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9408 Monteleon Court has units with dishwashers.

