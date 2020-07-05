9115 Boedeker Circle, Dallas, TX 75225 Windsor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this rare home near North Park Mall! This well maintained and spacious 3 bdrm and 2 bthrm home has an open floor plan. Plenty of closet space for storage. The living area doors open to a covered patio in the backyard. Perfect for enjoying an early morning cup of coffee. This unit also features an outside gazebo with a TV to satisfy your outdoor viewing pleasure. A perfect get away to watch your favorite sports team! This sits in a large backyard with a privately wood fenced yard. This unit is a rare find and is waiting for a new tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9115 Boedeker Circle have any available units?
9115 Boedeker Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9115 Boedeker Circle have?
Some of 9115 Boedeker Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 Boedeker Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Boedeker Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.