9115 Boedeker Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this rare home near North Park Mall! This well maintained and spacious 3 bdrm and 2 bthrm home has an open floor plan. Plenty of closet space for storage. The living area doors open to a covered patio in the backyard. Perfect for enjoying an early morning cup of coffee. This unit also features an outside gazebo with a TV to satisfy your outdoor viewing pleasure. A perfect get away to watch your favorite sports team! This sits in a large backyard with a privately wood fenced yard. This unit is a rare find and is waiting for a new tenant.