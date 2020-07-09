All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

909 Knott Place

909 Knott Place · No Longer Available
Location

909 Knott Place, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home in the heart of Kessler Park. Two living rooms, open floor plan, hardwood floors, large master suite on the entire second floor, spacious additional rooms downstairs that can serve as bedrooms or home office.Front and back yard. Updated Kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, mosaic glass backsplash, kitchen island overlooking living room and back yard. Formal dining area. Master bedroom suite located on the entire second floor with very large wrap around closet. Large Master bathroom with luxurious fixtures, separate shower, tub, double sink. Gas fireplace. Attached two car garage with ample storage. Attic storage with easy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Knott Place have any available units?
909 Knott Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Knott Place have?
Some of 909 Knott Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Knott Place currently offering any rent specials?
909 Knott Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Knott Place pet-friendly?
No, 909 Knott Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 909 Knott Place offer parking?
Yes, 909 Knott Place offers parking.
Does 909 Knott Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Knott Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Knott Place have a pool?
No, 909 Knott Place does not have a pool.
Does 909 Knott Place have accessible units?
No, 909 Knott Place does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Knott Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Knott Place has units with dishwashers.

