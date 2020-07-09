909 Knott Place

Amenities

Beautiful updated home in the heart of Kessler Park. Two living rooms, open floor plan, hardwood floors, large master suite on the entire second floor, spacious additional rooms downstairs that can serve as bedrooms or home office.Front and back yard. Updated Kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, mosaic glass backsplash, kitchen island overlooking living room and back yard. Formal dining area. Master bedroom suite located on the entire second floor with very large wrap around closet. Large Master bathroom with luxurious fixtures, separate shower, tub, double sink. Gas fireplace. Attached two car garage with ample storage. Attic storage with easy access.