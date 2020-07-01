All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Preston Racquet Club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Preston Racquet Club
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Preston Racquet Club

5840 Spring Valley Rd · (972) 787-2213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5840 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 1012 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,487

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Racquet Club.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
racquetball court
tennis court
Come home to Preston Racquet Club Apartments in Dallas, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere. Our community features modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. With our spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, you will find the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you want.

The best of Dallas is right outside your door when you choose Preston Racquet Club Apartments. We’d love to show you around our community and help you find your new home. Please us a call to schedule a tour of our impressive apartment community in Dallas, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: Single Applicants $60; Couple Applicants $70
Deposit: One Bedroom $150; Two Bedroom $200; Three Bedroom $300
Move-in Fees: $110 admin fee
Additional: Trash $15; Trash Admin $3, Pest Control $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease, Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Racquet Club have any available units?
Preston Racquet Club has 10 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Racquet Club have?
Some of Preston Racquet Club's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Racquet Club currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Racquet Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Racquet Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Racquet Club is pet friendly.
Does Preston Racquet Club offer parking?
Yes, Preston Racquet Club offers parking.
Does Preston Racquet Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Preston Racquet Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Racquet Club have a pool?
Yes, Preston Racquet Club has a pool.
Does Preston Racquet Club have accessible units?
No, Preston Racquet Club does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Racquet Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preston Racquet Club has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Preston Racquet Club?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
El Ricardo
409 East 9th Street
Dallas, TX 75203
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Gate
8203 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity