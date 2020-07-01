Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport clubhouse hot tub racquetball court tennis court

Come home to Preston Racquet Club Apartments in Dallas, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere. Our community features modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. With our spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, you will find the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you want.



The best of Dallas is right outside your door when you choose Preston Racquet Club Apartments. We’d love to show you around our community and help you find your new home. Please us a call to schedule a tour of our impressive apartment community in Dallas, TX.