Dallas, TX
9015 Longmont Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:19 AM

9015 Longmont Drive

9015 Longmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9015 Longmont Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home located in sought after L Streets neighborhood in the heart of Lake Highlands. This cute home has been meticulously updated from the kitchen to the beautiful bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, huge island with 2 breakfast bars, decorative hardware, ample storage & overlooks large living area with picture windows that bring the outside in making it light & bright. Step out to the large wood deck leading to spacious backyard with board on board privacy fence which makes perfect for entertaining.Don't miss the master suite with spa like bath, dual sinks, ample storage & walk in closet! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 Longmont Drive have any available units?
9015 Longmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9015 Longmont Drive have?
Some of 9015 Longmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 Longmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9015 Longmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 Longmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9015 Longmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9015 Longmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9015 Longmont Drive offers parking.
Does 9015 Longmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 Longmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 Longmont Drive have a pool?
No, 9015 Longmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9015 Longmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 9015 Longmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 Longmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9015 Longmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

