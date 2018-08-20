9015 Longmont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home located in sought after L Streets neighborhood in the heart of Lake Highlands. This cute home has been meticulously updated from the kitchen to the beautiful bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, huge island with 2 breakfast bars, decorative hardware, ample storage & overlooks large living area with picture windows that bring the outside in making it light & bright. Step out to the large wood deck leading to spacious backyard with board on board privacy fence which makes perfect for entertaining.Don't miss the master suite with spa like bath, dual sinks, ample storage & walk in closet! This is a must see!