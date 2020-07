Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate move in! Fully renovated duplex unit that lives like a single family home! This unit features an open floor plan with wood like flooring, designer paint and trim color, updated kitchen and baths, and lots of storage space. Large fenced yard and a convenient location steps away from a park and school!