The Pavilions

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool e-payments garage media room trash valet bbq/grill business center clubhouse pool table yoga

Welcome home to Pavilions at Pebble View Luxury Apartment Homes, in Dallas, Texas. Conveniently located, Pavilions at Pebble View offers easy access to major thoroughfares, including Interstate 635 and US 75 (Central Expressway), and is just minutes away from North Park Mall, Preston Forest Shopping Center, and the Galleria. We are close to not just shopping and entertainment but many educational institutions, including Stults Road Elementary, Forest Meadow Junior High, Lake Highlands High School and SMU University.



Major employers in the area include Texas Instruments, Medical City Dallas, Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, State Farm, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. The new DART rail system has a station within walking distance, which allows residents easy access to the entire metroplex. Plus, you will find the finest restaurants, shops and entertainment Dallas has to offer within minutes. Come experience the difference at Pavilions at Pebble View!