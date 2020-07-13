All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Waterford at Bellmar

Open Now until 6pm
7879 Riverfall Dr · (858) 295-7541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to $600 off! Call leasing office for details.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to $400 off! Call leasing office for details.
Location

7879 Riverfall Dr, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 165 · Avail. Aug 8

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 5

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 7

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford at Bellmar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Living Bellmar is quality and comfort at its finest. Waterford @ Bellmar is the newest community to the Bellmar area. Waterford will be transformed with modern exteriors and interior upgraded conveniences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee; $250 conditional fee based off rental and credit history
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Other. Surface Lot Available. Covered Parking $30.00 per month. First come first serve.
Storage Details: Selected units have storage on patio

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Waterford at Bellmar have any available units?
Waterford at Bellmar has 12 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford at Bellmar have?
Some of Waterford at Bellmar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford at Bellmar currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford at Bellmar is offering the following rent specials: Up to $600 off! Call leasing office for details.
Is Waterford at Bellmar pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford at Bellmar is pet friendly.
Does Waterford at Bellmar offer parking?
Yes, Waterford at Bellmar offers parking.
Does Waterford at Bellmar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford at Bellmar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford at Bellmar have a pool?
Yes, Waterford at Bellmar has a pool.
Does Waterford at Bellmar have accessible units?
No, Waterford at Bellmar does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford at Bellmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford at Bellmar has units with dishwashers.

