Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8819 Larchwood Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:41 AM

8819 Larchwood Drive

8819 Larchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8819 Larchwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RISD, L.H. ELEMENTARY, 2 CAR GARAGE, HUGE BACKYARD, BRAND NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN!! This meticulously remodeled L-Streets beauty is a MUST SEE. The home features an updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The open concept layout boasts refinished hardwoods floors, 2 living areas, 2 wood burning fireplaces, natural light and a panoramic view of the backyard. The home also includes Energy efficient windows, tankless water heater, and a high-end metal roof. The backyard oasis is completed by a covered patio, gazebo, sitting area off of master, and sprinkler system. A detached 2 car garage can be accessed through the alley, providing covered entry through the back door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Larchwood Drive have any available units?
8819 Larchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8819 Larchwood Drive have?
Some of 8819 Larchwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Larchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Larchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Larchwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8819 Larchwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8819 Larchwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Larchwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8819 Larchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 Larchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Larchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8819 Larchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Larchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8819 Larchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Larchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 Larchwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

