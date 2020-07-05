8819 Larchwood Drive

Amenities

RISD, L.H. ELEMENTARY, 2 CAR GARAGE, HUGE BACKYARD, BRAND NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN!! This meticulously remodeled L-Streets beauty is a MUST SEE. The home features an updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. The open concept layout boasts refinished hardwoods floors, 2 living areas, 2 wood burning fireplaces, natural light and a panoramic view of the backyard. The home also includes Energy efficient windows, tankless water heater, and a high-end metal roof. The backyard oasis is completed by a covered patio, gazebo, sitting area off of master, and sprinkler system. A detached 2 car garage can be accessed through the alley, providing covered entry through the back door.