Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport internet access new construction smoke-free community

Introducing Magnolia on Gilbert, a boutique apartment community located off Oak Lawn Avenue, neighboring the exclusive Park Cities. This popular urban neighborhood provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment. Featuring spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' most acclaimed neighborhoods. With a great location, Magnolia on Gilbert is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living providing close proximity to Central Expressway, Stemmons Freeway, and Woodall Rodgers Freeway.