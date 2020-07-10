All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments

4020 Gilbert Ave · (972) 503-4155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4020 Gilbert Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
internet access
new construction
smoke-free community
Introducing Magnolia on Gilbert, a boutique apartment community located off Oak Lawn Avenue, neighboring the exclusive Park Cities. This popular urban neighborhood provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment. Featuring spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' most acclaimed neighborhoods. With a great location, Magnolia on Gilbert is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living providing close proximity to Central Expressway, Stemmons Freeway, and Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300 (1 Bed) / $500 (2 Bed)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $40 Convenience Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other. Covered Parking and gated parking courts available. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Storage is available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments have any available units?
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments have?
Some of Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments offers parking.
Does Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments have a pool?
No, Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments have accessible units?
No, Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity