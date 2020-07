Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Little Forest Hills cottage with beautiful hardwood floors. New HVAC in 2014. Charm abounds in this wonderfully maintained MidCentury cottage. Updated Kitchen with refrigerator, washer and dryer, gas range. Updated bathroom with hydrotub. Large backyard with deck. Great detached garage with lots of storage space. Sprinkler System! Must use Goodloe Realty Rental Application - see TransactionDesk. No inside cats. Tenant occupied, can vacate with 7 days notice.