Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

8635 Ashcroft

8635 Ashcroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8635 Ashcroft Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated through out, carpet, ceramic tile, wood vinyl, granite counter tops, ceiling fans, updated HVAC. Tenant pays electricity.
Richardson School District !!!! Walking distance to Elementary School. At intersection of Royal Lane and Greenville Ave. 1/4 mile from White Rock Trail, ride your bike to White Rock Lake!!! Close to restaurants and Northpark Mall. Large fenced backyard! Great location with easy access to I75 & I635, YMCA, WHITE ROCK bike & hike trails. Close to Medical City & Presby Hospital. For more information please call 817-435-2500 or email karent1989@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 Ashcroft have any available units?
8635 Ashcroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 Ashcroft have?
Some of 8635 Ashcroft's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 Ashcroft currently offering any rent specials?
8635 Ashcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 Ashcroft pet-friendly?
No, 8635 Ashcroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8635 Ashcroft offer parking?
Yes, 8635 Ashcroft offers parking.
Does 8635 Ashcroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8635 Ashcroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 Ashcroft have a pool?
No, 8635 Ashcroft does not have a pool.
Does 8635 Ashcroft have accessible units?
No, 8635 Ashcroft does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 Ashcroft have units with dishwashers?
No, 8635 Ashcroft does not have units with dishwashers.

