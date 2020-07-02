8635 Ashcroft

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Newly updated through out, carpet, ceramic tile, wood vinyl, granite counter tops, ceiling fans, updated HVAC. Tenant pays electricity.

Richardson School District !!!! Walking distance to Elementary School. At intersection of Royal Lane and Greenville Ave. 1/4 mile from White Rock Trail, ride your bike to White Rock Lake!!! Close to restaurants and Northpark Mall. Large fenced backyard! Great location with easy access to I75 & I635, YMCA, WHITE ROCK bike & hike trails. Close to Medical City & Presby Hospital. For more information please call 817-435-2500 or email karent1989@yahoo.com