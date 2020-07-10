Carlisle and Vine Apartments

Amenities
Carlisle & Vine is a modern, sophisticated residential tower situated in the heart of Uptown. Our luxury Community offers studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, as well as penthouses. At the intersection of Carlisle and Vine Streets, residents enjoy uncommon amenities, as well as easy access to both the Katy Trail and one of the city's most exciting shopping, dining, and nightlife districts. Nestled in Dallas' most walkable live-work-play neighborhood, getting to your favorite cocktail spot or boutique is a breeze. Some of the city's most innovative cuisine and art galleries are also just steps away.Once greeted by your doorman, you'll find yourself in the boutique hotel-style lobby. Your