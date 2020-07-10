Carlisle and Vine Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging clubhouse concierge dog park doorman fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage key fob access lobby accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking nest technology online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

A modern, sophisticated residential tower situated in the heart of Uptown. At the intersection of Carlisle and Vine Streets, residents enjoy extravagant amenities, as well as easy access to both the Katy Trail and one of the city’s most exciting shopping, dining, and nightlife districts.Carlisle & Vine is a modern, sophisticated residential tower situated in the heart of Uptown. Our luxury Community offers studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, as well as penthouses. At the intersection of Carlisle and Vine Streets, residents enjoy uncommon amenities, as well as easy access to both the Katy Trail and one of the city’s most exciting shopping, dining, and nightlife districts. Nestled in Dallas’ most walkable live-work-play neighborhood, getting to your favorite cocktail spot or boutique is a breeze. Some of the city’s most innovative cuisine and art galleries are also just steps away.Once greeted by your doorman, you’ll find yourself in the boutique hotel-style lobby. Your