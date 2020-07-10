All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Carlisle and Vine Apartments

2920 Carlisle Street · (833) 742-7065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2920 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1011 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,061

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0915 · Avail. now

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Unit 0606 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 1415 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$6,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1536 sqft

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$6,773

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1726 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 · Avail. Sep 7

$4,583

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1808 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlisle and Vine Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
lobby
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
A modern, sophisticated residential tower situated in the heart of Uptown. At the intersection of Carlisle and Vine Streets, residents enjoy extravagant amenities, as well as easy access to both the Katy Trail and one of the city's most exciting shopping, dining, and nightlife districts.Carlisle & Vine is a modern, sophisticated residential tower situated in the heart of Uptown. Our luxury Community offers studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, as well as penthouses. At the intersection of Carlisle and Vine Streets, residents enjoy uncommon amenities, as well as easy access to both the Katy Trail and one of the city's most exciting shopping, dining, and nightlife districts. Nestled in Dallas' most walkable live-work-play neighborhood, getting to your favorite cocktail spot or boutique is a breeze. Some of the city's most innovative cuisine and art galleries are also just steps away.Once greeted by your doorman, you'll find yourself in the boutique hotel-style lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (studio/one bedroom), $300 (two bedroom), $400 (three bedroom), $500 (16th floor penthouses)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 75 lbs. weight limit
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25 per pet
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlisle and Vine Apartments have any available units?
Carlisle and Vine Apartments has 14 units available starting at $2,061 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlisle and Vine Apartments have?
Some of Carlisle and Vine Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlisle and Vine Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carlisle and Vine Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlisle and Vine Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlisle and Vine Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carlisle and Vine Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carlisle and Vine Apartments offers parking.
Does Carlisle and Vine Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carlisle and Vine Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlisle and Vine Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carlisle and Vine Apartments has a pool.
Does Carlisle and Vine Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Carlisle and Vine Apartments has accessible units.
Does Carlisle and Vine Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlisle and Vine Apartments has units with dishwashers.
