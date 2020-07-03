Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8601 Preston Rd
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:21 PM
8601 Preston Rd
8601 Preston Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8601 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75240
En'Core
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c9915007b ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8601 Preston Rd have any available units?
8601 Preston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8601 Preston Rd have?
Some of 8601 Preston Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 8601 Preston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Preston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Preston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8601 Preston Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8601 Preston Rd offer parking?
No, 8601 Preston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8601 Preston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 Preston Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Preston Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8601 Preston Rd has a pool.
Does 8601 Preston Rd have accessible units?
No, 8601 Preston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Preston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Preston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
