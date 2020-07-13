Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking carport clubhouse sauna

Unit Highlight: #1003 - All new appliance package, all new cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, new marble countertops, contemporary lighting, beautiful wood flooring, fireplace with wood grain mantle and hearth, brushed nickel ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms, 2 inch faux wood blinds, ceramic tile in both bathrooms and also features a Nest Thermostat with App Control and a beautiful Creekside view.



London Park is a premiere apartment community north of Dallas. Weve combined the latest interior designs with all the comforts of home. Apply for one of our apartments on Preston Rd. and say hello to luxury.