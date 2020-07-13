All apartments in Dallas
London Park

15889 Preston Rd · (972) 435-7461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15889 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2117 · Avail. Aug 16

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 1061 · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 2129 · Avail. Aug 16

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from London Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
carport
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Highlight: #1003 - All new appliance package, all new cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, new marble countertops, contemporary lighting, beautiful wood flooring, fireplace with wood grain mantle and hearth, brushed nickel ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms, 2 inch faux wood blinds, ceramic tile in both bathrooms and also features a Nest Thermostat with App Control and a beautiful Creekside view.

London Park is a premiere apartment community north of Dallas. Weve combined the latest interior designs with all the comforts of home. Apply for one of our apartments on Preston Rd. and say hello to luxury.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $15 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $250-$400
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does London Park have any available units?
London Park has 9 units available starting at $971 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does London Park have?
Some of London Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is London Park currently offering any rent specials?
London Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is London Park pet-friendly?
Yes, London Park is pet friendly.
Does London Park offer parking?
Yes, London Park offers parking.
Does London Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, London Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does London Park have a pool?
Yes, London Park has a pool.
Does London Park have accessible units?
No, London Park does not have accessible units.
Does London Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, London Park has units with dishwashers.
