830 N Buckner Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just Updated!!! 1938 Sqft 2 bedroom 2 bath corner lot home near White Rock Lake, the Arboretum and Casa Linda. Large kitchen featuring quartz countertops, farm sink, gas stove and breakfast bar open to one of two oversized bright living areas. Refinished original hardwood floors throughout kitchen, living and bedrooms. Second living area has Saltillo tile flooring and opens to a great outdoor patio deck overlooking an enormous yard. Master suite features dual sinks and extra large shower. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Two car garage is easily accessed from side street entrance.