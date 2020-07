Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system dog grooming area hot tub lobby media room online portal

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online. L2 Uptown.... The new standard for luxury urban living. Nestled between Lemmon Avenue East and Lemmon Avenue West, L2 Uptown blends the very best of community, luxury, and convenience. L2 Uptown offers luxury living in studio, one, and two bedroom residences. In addition to the very best interior finishes, L2 Uptown boasts unrivaled views of downtown Dallas. Join your friends for a day of sunbathing in one of our expansive courtyards, complete with fountain and fire pit. Prepare your meal in our gourmet kitchen clubroom or outdoor kitchen area. Enjoy your morning coffee while surfing the web in our cyber lounge cafe. Complete your day in our two-story fitness center with a cardio workout or yoga class. Luxury from every angle... L2 Uptown has it all.