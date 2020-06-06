Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7927 La Cosa Drive Available 06/01/19 - Completely remodeled! Fabulous 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood offers the latest of style and comfort throughout. Wheelchair accessible plus roll in shower make this a great choice for everyone. See through fireplace makes for relaxing ambiance and helps define space. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on patio and among pretty landscape. Lawn care is included! Vacant and move in ready.



(RLNE4779661)