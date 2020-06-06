7927 La Cosa Drive Available 06/01/19 - Completely remodeled! Fabulous 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood offers the latest of style and comfort throughout. Wheelchair accessible plus roll in shower make this a great choice for everyone. See through fireplace makes for relaxing ambiance and helps define space. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on patio and among pretty landscape. Lawn care is included! Vacant and move in ready.
(RLNE4779661)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7927 La Cosa Drive have any available units?
7927 La Cosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7927 La Cosa Drive have?
Some of 7927 La Cosa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 La Cosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7927 La Cosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 La Cosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7927 La Cosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7927 La Cosa Drive offer parking?
No, 7927 La Cosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7927 La Cosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7927 La Cosa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 La Cosa Drive have a pool?
No, 7927 La Cosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7927 La Cosa Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7927 La Cosa Drive has accessible units.
Does 7927 La Cosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7927 La Cosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
