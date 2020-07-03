7735 Verbena Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

The epitome of modern luxury in the heart of Dallas, with no expense spared in upgrading this new construction home, elevated with designer touches and finishes from top to bottom. Expansive corner lot with herringbone laid patio and pergola, perfect for family living, children, pets and elegant entertaining. Custom blinds and draperies, wall coverings and grasscloth, high-end fixtures and finishes at every turn. Energy efficient with solar panels, foam insulation and smart thermostats. Custom Elfa closets and garage organization. All designer furnishings and art work available for purchase or lease. HOA covers all yard maintenance.