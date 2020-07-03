All apartments in Dallas
7735 Verbena Court

7735 Verbena Court · No Longer Available
Location

7735 Verbena Court, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
The epitome of modern luxury in the heart of Dallas, with no expense spared in upgrading this new construction home, elevated with designer touches and finishes from top to bottom. Expansive corner lot with herringbone laid patio and pergola, perfect for family living, children, pets and elegant entertaining. Custom blinds and draperies, wall coverings and grasscloth, high-end fixtures and finishes at every turn. Energy efficient with solar panels, foam insulation and smart thermostats. Custom Elfa closets and garage organization. All designer furnishings and art work available for purchase or lease. HOA covers all yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7735 Verbena Court have any available units?
7735 Verbena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7735 Verbena Court have?
Some of 7735 Verbena Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7735 Verbena Court currently offering any rent specials?
7735 Verbena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7735 Verbena Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7735 Verbena Court is pet friendly.
Does 7735 Verbena Court offer parking?
Yes, 7735 Verbena Court offers parking.
Does 7735 Verbena Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7735 Verbena Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7735 Verbena Court have a pool?
No, 7735 Verbena Court does not have a pool.
Does 7735 Verbena Court have accessible units?
No, 7735 Verbena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7735 Verbena Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7735 Verbena Court has units with dishwashers.

