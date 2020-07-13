Madison at Bellmar.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed cats allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport courtyard hot tub internet access

Madison Parke Apartments is A NEW quality of living with excellent service for our residents. We offer one and two bedroom apartments with major upgrades in each unit, along with an exterior renovation on the property. Madison Parke Apartments is located in a GREAT area in North Dallas with shopping, entertainment, and dining within walking distance. You will be minutes away from downtown Dallas and easy access to North Central Expressway.