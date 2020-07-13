All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Madison at Bellmar

10501 Steppington Dr · (567) 298-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to $400 off! Call leasing office for details.
Location

10501 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. Oct 6

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Oct 31

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at Bellmar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Madison Parke Apartments is A NEW&nbsp;quality of living with excellent service for our residents. We offer one and two bedroom apartments with major upgrades in each unit, along with an exterior renovation&nbsp;on the property. Madison Parke Apartments&nbsp;is located in a GREAT area in North Dallas with shopping, entertainment, and dining&nbsp;within walking distance. You will be minutes away from downtown Dallas and easy access to North Central Expressway.&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Carports: 1 space included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Madison at Bellmar have any available units?
Madison at Bellmar has 11 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at Bellmar have?
Some of Madison at Bellmar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at Bellmar currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at Bellmar is offering the following rent specials: Up to $400 off! Call leasing office for details.
Is Madison at Bellmar pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at Bellmar is pet friendly.
Does Madison at Bellmar offer parking?
Yes, Madison at Bellmar offers parking.
Does Madison at Bellmar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at Bellmar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at Bellmar have a pool?
Yes, Madison at Bellmar has a pool.
Does Madison at Bellmar have accessible units?
No, Madison at Bellmar does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at Bellmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at Bellmar has units with dishwashers.

