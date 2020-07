Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATH, ONE CAR GARAGE, COZY FIREPLACE FOR COLD WINTER NIGHTS.FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER AREA, LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. LEASING OFFICE TO WRITE LEASE, APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT 18 OR OVER.CREDIT, CRIMINAL, RENTAL TO BE VERIFIED. YOU WILL WANT TO MAKE 3 TIMES THE LEASE AMOUNT.