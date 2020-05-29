7620 Goforth Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Quiet and serene location near White Rock Lake and across the street from park;just down the street form the horse stables and bike trail! Recently painted inside with hardwoods throughout! Gas stove and oven! WBFP with gas starter. Owner will allow well behaved pet. Text picture along with size and breed of pet to agent. Great schools! Street and yard may flood during heavy rainstorms. White Rock Elementary