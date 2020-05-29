All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7620 Goforth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7620 Goforth Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

7620 Goforth Road

7620 Goforth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7620 Goforth Road, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quiet and serene location near White Rock Lake and across the street from park;just down the street form the horse stables and bike trail! Recently painted inside with hardwoods throughout! Gas stove and oven! WBFP with gas starter. Owner will allow well behaved pet. Text picture along with size and breed of pet to agent. Great schools! Street and yard may flood during heavy rainstorms. White Rock Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7620 Goforth Road have any available units?
7620 Goforth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7620 Goforth Road have?
Some of 7620 Goforth Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7620 Goforth Road currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Goforth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Goforth Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7620 Goforth Road is pet friendly.
Does 7620 Goforth Road offer parking?
Yes, 7620 Goforth Road offers parking.
Does 7620 Goforth Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7620 Goforth Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Goforth Road have a pool?
No, 7620 Goforth Road does not have a pool.
Does 7620 Goforth Road have accessible units?
No, 7620 Goforth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 Goforth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7620 Goforth Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University