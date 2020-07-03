7407 Wellcrest Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated: 3 bedroom 2 bath half duplex. Entertain family and friends with this light & bright
open concept living area & dining combo. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel
refrigerator, oven & microwave, & a brand new dishwasher. Master Suite is separate from other
bedrooms. Master Suite has his & her closets as well as a walk in closet. Relax in the master bath Jacuzzi
tub. Jack & Jill bathroom connected to second and third bedroom. Entire interior of home has been
painted as well as the interior of garage.