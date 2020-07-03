All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM

7407 Wellcrest Drive

7407 Wellcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7407 Wellcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated: 3 bedroom 2 bath half duplex. Entertain family and friends with this light & bright
open concept living area & dining combo. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel
refrigerator, oven & microwave, & a brand new dishwasher. Master Suite is separate from other
bedrooms. Master Suite has his & her closets as well as a walk in closet. Relax in the master bath Jacuzzi
tub. Jack & Jill bathroom connected to second and third bedroom. Entire interior of home has been
painted as well as the interior of garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 Wellcrest Drive have any available units?
7407 Wellcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7407 Wellcrest Drive have?
Some of 7407 Wellcrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 Wellcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7407 Wellcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 Wellcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7407 Wellcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7407 Wellcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7407 Wellcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 7407 Wellcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 Wellcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 Wellcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7407 Wellcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7407 Wellcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7407 Wellcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 Wellcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 Wellcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

