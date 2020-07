Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard internet access lobby media room pool table trash valet

Indulge in the beauty of nature at your fingertips when you come home to the Trails of White Rock Apartments in Dallas, Tx. With effortless access to White Rock Lake, experience a connected lifestyle with biking trails, jogging, and peaceful scenery surrounding you daily.



Feel right at home at The Trails of White Rock! Our beautiful community offers that rare combination of both comfort and convenience so often sought, yet rarely found. There's no need to look any further; you're going to find all you've been searching for and more at the Trails of White Rock. Call or stop by to tour our community today!



You can now skip the deposit with Rhino! Call us for more details!