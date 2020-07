Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Great location in desirable north Dallas neighborhood and exemplary Richardson ISD schools. Perfect home for families or entertaining and very clean. Pool view from family room and atrium in middle of house. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tile backsplash. 3 separate living room areas including large 2nd story game room with its own separate heating & AC makes for a versatile bonus room. Reach out to listing agent for showing requests.