7134 Crooked Oak Dr

Newly remodeled Far North Dallas Large Studio with kitchenette and full bathroom conveniently located with walking distance to shopping and dining. Bus stop with route to UT Dallas right outside the neighborhood.



This studio is in a private residential residence located above garage with private entry in the back yard via spiral staircase.



Studio features:

- Entry with clothes closet

- Newly rebuilt kitchen with quartz counter-top, full size sink, double cook plate, counter top oven, water heater and under counter fridge

- Full bath with shower, new commode and new vanity with cabinets

- Large, square, easy to furnish room with ceiling fan and decorative fireplace



**Flat charge of $155. per month includes electric, water, trash, and WIFi.

Total per month for rent and all utilities including WiFi $950. per month!**



Backyard w/pool can be used upon agreement with landlord.



No pets.

No smoking inside/outside.

No washer/dryer/hookups.

Single tenant only.



$45 non-refundable application fee

Available now!