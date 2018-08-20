All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7134 Crooked Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7134 Crooked Oak Dr
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:10 AM

7134 Crooked Oak Dr

7134 Crooked Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7134 Crooked Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Hillcrest Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Newly remodeled Far North Dallas Large Studio with kitchenette and full bathroom conveniently located with walking distance to shopping and dining. Bus stop with route to UT Dallas right outside the neighborhood.

This studio is in a private residential residence located above garage with private entry in the back yard via spiral staircase.

Studio features:
- Entry with clothes closet
- Newly rebuilt kitchen with quartz counter-top, full size sink, double cook plate, counter top oven, water heater and under counter fridge
- Full bath with shower, new commode and new vanity with cabinets
- Large, square, easy to furnish room with ceiling fan and decorative fireplace

**Flat charge of $155. per month includes electric, water, trash, and WIFi.
Total per month for rent and all utilities including WiFi $950. per month!**

Backyard w/pool can be used upon agreement with landlord.

No pets.
No smoking inside/outside.
No washer/dryer/hookups.
Single tenant only.

$45 non-refundable application fee
Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 Crooked Oak Dr have any available units?
7134 Crooked Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7134 Crooked Oak Dr have?
Some of 7134 Crooked Oak Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 Crooked Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7134 Crooked Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 Crooked Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7134 Crooked Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7134 Crooked Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7134 Crooked Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 7134 Crooked Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7134 Crooked Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 Crooked Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7134 Crooked Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 7134 Crooked Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 7134 Crooked Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 Crooked Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7134 Crooked Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University