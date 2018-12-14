7130 Mimosa Lane

Amenities

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Ranch home with an updated open living concept with hardwood&travertine floors, bay windows, plantation shutters.The beautiful kitchen has granite countertops, under mount sink, all Kitchen Aid SS appliances include gas cook top, double oven & warming drawer with lots of natural light.Large Master suite with 2 walk in closets and a custom dressing area and private door to the backyard.All the bedrooms are generous sized with walk in closets. The beautiful pool and gazebo is overlooked by covered porch. The House is Move in Ready!!