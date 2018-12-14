All apartments in Dallas
7130 Mimosa Lane

7130 Mimosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7130 Mimosa Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Ranch home with an updated open living concept with hardwood&travertine floors, bay windows, plantation shutters.The beautiful kitchen has granite countertops, under mount sink, all Kitchen Aid SS appliances include gas cook top, double oven & warming drawer with lots of natural light.Large Master suite with 2 walk in closets and a custom dressing area and private door to the backyard.All the bedrooms are generous sized with walk in closets. The beautiful pool and gazebo is overlooked by covered porch. The House is Move in Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7130 Mimosa Lane have any available units?
7130 Mimosa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7130 Mimosa Lane have?
Some of 7130 Mimosa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7130 Mimosa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7130 Mimosa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7130 Mimosa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7130 Mimosa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7130 Mimosa Lane offer parking?
No, 7130 Mimosa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7130 Mimosa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7130 Mimosa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7130 Mimosa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7130 Mimosa Lane has a pool.
Does 7130 Mimosa Lane have accessible units?
No, 7130 Mimosa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7130 Mimosa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7130 Mimosa Lane has units with dishwashers.

