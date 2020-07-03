All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7102 Winding Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7102 Winding Creek Road
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:18 PM

7102 Winding Creek Road

7102 Winding Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7102 Winding Creek Road, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding & Spacious House located in sought of Preston highlands at far north Dallas, once entering the foyer, you will be amazed by the gorgeous open, welcoming concept, floor-to-ceiling windows with amazing views to the property one of a kind gardens. The kitchen recently remodeled with granite countertops, double ovens, gas cooktop, high-end soft-closing cabinetry. Master bedroom located in a perfect spot between both living rooms. A huge bonus room as the converted garage that can use in so many ways. Ready to step outside to the partially covered extended patio with amazing pergola facing a spectacular backyard nestled under those lovely oak trees. Top-rated Plano ISD schools, near shopping centers! WOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 Winding Creek Road have any available units?
7102 Winding Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 Winding Creek Road have?
Some of 7102 Winding Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 Winding Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
7102 Winding Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 Winding Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 7102 Winding Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7102 Winding Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 7102 Winding Creek Road offers parking.
Does 7102 Winding Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7102 Winding Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 Winding Creek Road have a pool?
No, 7102 Winding Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 7102 Winding Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 7102 Winding Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 Winding Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7102 Winding Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University