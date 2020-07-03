7102 Winding Creek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding & Spacious House located in sought of Preston highlands at far north Dallas, once entering the foyer, you will be amazed by the gorgeous open, welcoming concept, floor-to-ceiling windows with amazing views to the property one of a kind gardens. The kitchen recently remodeled with granite countertops, double ovens, gas cooktop, high-end soft-closing cabinetry. Master bedroom located in a perfect spot between both living rooms. A huge bonus room as the converted garage that can use in so many ways. Ready to step outside to the partially covered extended patio with amazing pergola facing a spectacular backyard nestled under those lovely oak trees. Top-rated Plano ISD schools, near shopping centers! WOW