Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room valet service business center conference room coffee bar bbq/grill

With condo quality finishes and all tile flooring, this new elegant luxury mid-rise in the heart of North Dallas makes the perfect home. Entertain in your new luxury apartment. French doors and huge soaking tubs create a warm environment. Ten foot ceilings and island kitchens make for a luxurious lifestyle. The breakfast bar and glass stove tops are a perfect touch for the cook in you. Never miss a beat in Dallas with live music right around the corner. From a night out on the town to a relaxing evening at home in your luxury apartment, Villa Piana Apartments offers the best of both worlds.