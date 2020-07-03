7050 Belteau Lane

Amenities

Available October 3, 2019. Lovely home in gated community in East Dallas only 10 minutes from downtown & uptown Dallas. Beautiful hand scraped hardwoods, cook's kitchen, two living areas plus an office make this a home you don't want to miss! This open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops. New Samsung appliances including two door gas oven with WiFi capability, dishwasher and microwave. The family room is open to dining and kitchen and features an upgraded fireplace with two - tier gas burner and glass stones. New carpet in all bedrooms and family room. An additional game room could double as a guest bedroom. Minutes from Lakewood, White Rock Lake.