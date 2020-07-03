All apartments in Dallas
7050 Belteau Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

7050 Belteau Lane

7050 Belteau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7050 Belteau Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
internet access
Available October 3, 2019. Lovely home in gated community in East Dallas only 10 minutes from downtown & uptown Dallas. Beautiful hand scraped hardwoods, cook's kitchen, two living areas plus an office make this a home you don't want to miss! This open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops. New Samsung appliances including two door gas oven with WiFi capability, dishwasher and microwave. The family room is open to dining and kitchen and features an upgraded fireplace with two - tier gas burner and glass stones. New carpet in all bedrooms and family room. An additional game room could double as a guest bedroom. Minutes from Lakewood, White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Belteau Lane have any available units?
7050 Belteau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7050 Belteau Lane have?
Some of 7050 Belteau Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 Belteau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Belteau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Belteau Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7050 Belteau Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7050 Belteau Lane offer parking?
No, 7050 Belteau Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7050 Belteau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7050 Belteau Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Belteau Lane have a pool?
No, 7050 Belteau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Belteau Lane have accessible units?
No, 7050 Belteau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Belteau Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 Belteau Lane has units with dishwashers.

