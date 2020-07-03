6939 Lloyd Valley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Open and spacious updated home at the end of a quiet and private cul-de-sac. Comes completely furnished!! With a ranch facade and transitional interior, this home has some modern touches while maintaining its homey feel. High ceilings and lots of natural light create a welcome and enjoyable atmosphere. All bedrooms are large and have walk in closets. Very large covered front and back patios are great for relaxing or entertaining. Speakers wired for inside and outside. Natural gas outdoor grill. All furniture, artwork, and kitchenware can be left in the house for the duration of the rental, and anything you do not want to keep will be removed. Owners can paint kid's rooms to a different color if desired.