Dallas, TX
6939 Lloyd Valley Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:08 AM

6939 Lloyd Valley Lane

6939 Lloyd Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6939 Lloyd Valley Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Open and spacious updated home at the end of a quiet and private cul-de-sac. Comes completely furnished!! With a ranch facade and transitional interior, this home has some modern touches while maintaining its homey feel. High ceilings and lots of natural light create a welcome and enjoyable atmosphere. All bedrooms are large and have walk in closets. Very large covered front and back patios are great for relaxing or entertaining. Speakers wired for inside and outside. Natural gas outdoor grill. All furniture, artwork, and kitchenware can be left in the house for the duration of the rental, and anything you do not want to keep will be removed. Owners can paint kid's rooms to a different color if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane have any available units?
6939 Lloyd Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane have?
Some of 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6939 Lloyd Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane offers parking.
Does 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6939 Lloyd Valley Lane has units with dishwashers.

