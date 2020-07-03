6908 Heatherknoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss this wonderful hard to find one story 4 bed 3 bath home in North Dallas with the stunning view of pool. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with gas cooktops. The home is light & very bright packed with many extra amenities has many updates such as energy saver 27 Seers AC unit, new pool equipment, new paint, circular drive. Hardwood floor throughout, large bedrooms on one side with split 4th off kitchen with full bath on the other side. Close to downtown, DFW airport & many many shopping centers.