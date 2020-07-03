All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6908 Heatherknoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6908 Heatherknoll Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:13 PM

6908 Heatherknoll Drive

6908 Heatherknoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6908 Heatherknoll Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this wonderful hard to find one story 4 bed 3 bath home in North Dallas with the stunning view of pool. Large living area with wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen with gas cooktops. The home is light & very bright packed with many extra amenities has many updates such as energy saver 27 Seers AC unit, new pool equipment, new paint, circular drive. Hardwood floor throughout, large bedrooms on one side with split 4th off kitchen with full bath on the other side. Close to downtown, DFW airport & many many shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Heatherknoll Drive have any available units?
6908 Heatherknoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 Heatherknoll Drive have?
Some of 6908 Heatherknoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Heatherknoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Heatherknoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Heatherknoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Heatherknoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6908 Heatherknoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Heatherknoll Drive offers parking.
Does 6908 Heatherknoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Heatherknoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Heatherknoll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6908 Heatherknoll Drive has a pool.
Does 6908 Heatherknoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Heatherknoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Heatherknoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 Heatherknoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University