St. Moritz Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system business center putting green 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access lobby pet friendly trash valet

Step into the world of St. Moritz, overlooking the prestigious Prestonwood golf course. You will discover a rare combination of location, uncommon interior home amenities, exquisite architectural detail and unsurpassed service. With easy access to North Dallas Tollway, 635, and the George Bush Turnpike, you are only minutes away from the heart of Dallas' finest shopping establishments, including the Galleria, as well as the best of Addison's dining and nightlife. Touch your day with a little bit of paradise while unwinding in our heated spa, relaxing by one of our resort style pools as the sounds of a soothing waterfall backdrop takes you away, or just letting go of your stress in our huge lap-pool. And with your busy schedule, why leave for your workout routine? Our extensive, 24-hour, state-of -the-art fitness club is ready for you to take on its challenge just a few steps outside of our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes.Take a tour with us today and make St. Moritz your new home!