Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Owners recently completed updating this prime Preston Hollow house ready for a new tenant to make it their home. Has solid Oak Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, new Stainless Steel Appliances, Energy Master Windows, Gutters with yard drains, Therma-Tru exterior doors, Keyless entry door locks, recess lighting, eight inch baseboards and crown molding. Garage will only fit sedans no SUV's. Refrigerator can also stay for an additional fee.