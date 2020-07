Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This fully remodeled home sits on a corner lot in prestigious Prestonwood subdivision. The home consists of wood floor, porcelain tiles, quartz counter top, SS appliances and LED lights. Nice master shower with separate vanities for his & her. Decent sized backyard for relaxation and entertainment. Also included is washer, dryer & refrigerator. Close proximity to dining, shopping and tollway. Move in ready.