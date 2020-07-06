All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6551 Portside Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6551 Portside Ridge Lane

6551 Portside Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6551 Portside Ridge Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,972 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 Portside Ridge Lane have any available units?
6551 Portside Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6551 Portside Ridge Lane have?
Some of 6551 Portside Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 Portside Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6551 Portside Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 Portside Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6551 Portside Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6551 Portside Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6551 Portside Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6551 Portside Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6551 Portside Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 Portside Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6551 Portside Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6551 Portside Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6551 Portside Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 Portside Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551 Portside Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

