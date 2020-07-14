All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4123 Cedar Springs.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

4123 Cedar Springs

Open Now until 7pm
4123 Cedar Springs Rd · (214) 463-2534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4123 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-3429 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 00-2521 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 00-4368 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-5243 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 00-5204 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit 00-5162 · Avail. now

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4123 Cedar Springs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it! Love it! at 4123 Cedar Springs! Located in Oaklawn near Uptown, 4123 Cedar Springs is a mixed-use community with 316 apartment suites and 23,000 square feet of retail space, giving you everything you need right on the first floor. Enjoy the convenience of The Beauty Box Salon, Green Cleaners, and Onyx Nail Bar. Then, walk to dinner at Tacos Y Mas, Ai Sushi Sake Grill, or Cedar Springs Tap House. Our residents love the social atmosphere and terrific location. Inside your home, you will have all the niceties: wood laminate plank flooring or polished concrete, granite counter tops, chef-inspired stainless steel appliances, and a resident parking garage. Stop by and take a tour or schedule a tour online. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. At 4123 Cedar Springs, you will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it. Live It. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Reservation fee is $85 per applicant, $35 for spouse - $150 admin fee
Deposit: One bedroom deposit $100; 2 bedroom deposit $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required for all lease holders.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: 1 pet: $350; 2 pets: $450; 3 > pets: $550
limit: 3
rent: 1 pet: $20/month; 2 pets: $35/month; > 3 pets: $50/mo*
restrictions: No Pet Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease. Reserved spots subject to availability $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Cedar Springs have any available units?
4123 Cedar Springs has 29 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Cedar Springs have?
Some of 4123 Cedar Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Cedar Springs currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Cedar Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Cedar Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Cedar Springs is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Cedar Springs offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Cedar Springs offers parking.
Does 4123 Cedar Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Cedar Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Cedar Springs have a pool?
Yes, 4123 Cedar Springs has a pool.
Does 4123 Cedar Springs have accessible units?
No, 4123 Cedar Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Cedar Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 Cedar Springs has units with dishwashers.
