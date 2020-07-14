Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage yoga cc payments dog grooming area e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it! Love it! at 4123 Cedar Springs! Located in Oaklawn near Uptown, 4123 Cedar Springs is a mixed-use community with 316 apartment suites and 23,000 square feet of retail space, giving you everything you need right on the first floor. Enjoy the convenience of The Beauty Box Salon, Green Cleaners, and Onyx Nail Bar. Then, walk to dinner at Tacos Y Mas, Ai Sushi Sake Grill, or Cedar Springs Tap House. Our residents love the social atmosphere and terrific location. Inside your home, you will have all the niceties: wood laminate plank flooring or polished concrete, granite counter tops, chef-inspired stainless steel appliances, and a resident parking garage. Stop by and take a tour or schedule a tour online. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. At 4123 Cedar Springs, you will experience a move-in so exceptional we guarantee it. Live It. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.