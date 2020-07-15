/
/
justin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Justin, TX📍
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1040 Scenic Drive
1040 Scenic Drive, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1719 sqft
Charming home on spacious corner lot. Fantastic lay-out with large open kitchen to include: Cabinet faced refrigerator, glass cooktop, built-in-microwave, & dishwasher. Large family area has built-ins along with a cozy wood burning fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
513 N Snyder Avenue
513 North Snyder Avenue, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Cute 3 2 home in the heart of Justin. Home has recently been updated. Text 940.390.3031 for info and to schedule showings.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
314 W 6th Street
314 West 6th Street, Justin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1446 sqft
Immediate move in located in Northwest ISD. Fresh new paint and flooring ready for its new tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Justin
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
208 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
136 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1447 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14705 Lost Wagon Street
14705 Lost Wagon St, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2811 sqft
A gem of a rental find! Brand new, beautiful, and never been lived in! Will be just finished when you move in! How wonderful to be able to lease a brand new home! You must have good credit to qualify for this lease! TEMPORARY PHOTOS ARE OF A
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8409 Angus Drive
8409 Angus Dr, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Comfortable family living. Plenty of Storage space with excellent floor plan. Freshly Painted. Close to shopping, Highways, Schools and Churches. Agents and Tenants to check square footage, measurements, schools and all information herein.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Madison Pl
401 Madison Place, Ponder, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1529 sqft
401 Madison Pl Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Property in Ponder - Covered front porch. Large open concept main living area open to kitchen and breakfast. 2in blinds throughout. Kitchen has granite counters, subway tile backsplash and gas cooktop.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15300 Sam Reynolds Road
15300 Sam Reynolds Rd, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2670 sqft
1 story home sitting on a gated acre lot with custom upgrades thoughout. 4th bedrom could be a media or gameroom. It is wired for SSound or can be used as a MIL suite. Rock fireplace with gas logs, wood floors, vaulted ceilings with wood beams.
Results within 10 miles of Justin
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1208 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,273
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
49 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
16 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
$
82 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
74 Units Available
Villages of Woodland Springs
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,156
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
101 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Villages of Woodland Springs
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1273 sqft
Our beautiful community here at Mansions at Timberland Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! In addition to the distinct architectural design and custom finishes, every apartment includes unique living
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11689 Old Stoney Road
11689 Old Stoney Road, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1568 sqft
PROPERTY SITS ON ONE ACRE AND IF SOMEONE HAS A HORSE THERE IS A PASTURE TO USE. NICE 4 BEDROOM, BIG LIVING AREA, NICE MASTER. VINYL WOOD FLOORING. SELLER MAY BE THERE WORKING ON THE PROPERTY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
247 Saratoga Drive
247 Saratoga Dr, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1765 sqft
Move in READY! Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom 2 full bath with a nice backyard and 2 car garage. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Stainless steel refrigerator. Wood laminate through out the entry, living room, kitchen, dining and master bedroom.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12408 Sunland Avenue
12408 Sunland Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1557 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home in a country neighborhood. Northwest ISD schools. Fenced yard, Ceiling fans, Pet friendly laminate flooring. Included Neighborhood swimming pool access. Park nearby. Easy access to SH114 and SH287
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12645 Forest Lawn Road
12645 Forest Lawn Rd, Wise County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1598 sqft
A welcoming 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. This single story home features an open split bedroom layout. The master bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Justin area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Justin from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX