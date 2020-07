Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pavilion Townplace's ideal location places you within close proximity to everything you need. You'll have access to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment you desire! Just minutes from downtown Dallas and the Dallas North Tollway, Pavilion Townplace is beautifully surrounded by tree-lined streets guaranteed to make your life comfortable and cozy.

Offering sixteen impressive floor plans, Pavilion Townplace provides you with all the amenities that will make you feel at home from the moment you walk in. Our spacious apartment homes and town homes come with fully-appointed amenities including a gourmet-style kitchen with black-on-black appliances, granite countertops, generous cabinetry, and pantry storage. Select apartments offer stainless steel appliances, tiled kitchen back-splash and wine refrigerators. Other amenities include wood floors, natural Frieze carpet, soaking tubs, accent walls, juliet balconies, and more. Our one, two, three and four bedroom townhomes offer private d