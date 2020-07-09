All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:50 AM

6538 Ravendale Lane

6538 Ravendale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6538 Ravendale Ln, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Charming duplex in unbelievable location. New upgrades were completed such as fresh paint throughout, refinished original hardwood floors, new fixtures and ceiling fans but were in keeping with the style and charm of it's time. Dining room with builtins and FP. Spacious living room with gorgeous hardwoods. Take a look at the original telephone nook-way before cell phones! Fridge, washer & dryer. Amazing location that is close to parks-Ridge Wood Park, White Rock West Park, Tietze Park and with easy access to downtown and Mockingbird Station. Easy access to public transportation. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, dining and much more. Move-in ready. This won't last long!. $20 Filter program required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6538 Ravendale Lane have any available units?
6538 Ravendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6538 Ravendale Lane have?
Some of 6538 Ravendale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6538 Ravendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6538 Ravendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6538 Ravendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6538 Ravendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6538 Ravendale Lane offer parking?
No, 6538 Ravendale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6538 Ravendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6538 Ravendale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6538 Ravendale Lane have a pool?
No, 6538 Ravendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6538 Ravendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6538 Ravendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6538 Ravendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6538 Ravendale Lane has units with dishwashers.

