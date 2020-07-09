6538 Ravendale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Charming duplex in unbelievable location. New upgrades were completed such as fresh paint throughout, refinished original hardwood floors, new fixtures and ceiling fans but were in keeping with the style and charm of it's time. Dining room with builtins and FP. Spacious living room with gorgeous hardwoods. Take a look at the original telephone nook-way before cell phones! Fridge, washer & dryer. Amazing location that is close to parks-Ridge Wood Park, White Rock West Park, Tietze Park and with easy access to downtown and Mockingbird Station. Easy access to public transportation. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, dining and much more. Move-in ready. This won't last long!. $20 Filter program required.