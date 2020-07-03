All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6508 Duffield Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 10:27 AM

6508 Duffield Drive

6508 Duffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Duffield Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished!! This beautifully recently updated and spacious home is light, bright, and boasts incredibly tall ceilings. An open floor plan and see through fireplace provide some modern touches, yet the character in the home helps it retain a very homey feel. The floor to ceiling windows beam with natural light from all directions. Great sized fenced in back yard. Relax on the porch or the balcony with a view of the tree canopied creek. Large master with double vanity and huge walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Duffield Drive have any available units?
6508 Duffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Duffield Drive have?
Some of 6508 Duffield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Duffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Duffield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Duffield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Duffield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6508 Duffield Drive offer parking?
No, 6508 Duffield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6508 Duffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Duffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Duffield Drive have a pool?
No, 6508 Duffield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Duffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6508 Duffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Duffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6508 Duffield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

