6508 Duffield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace furnished oven

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully furnished!! This beautifully recently updated and spacious home is light, bright, and boasts incredibly tall ceilings. An open floor plan and see through fireplace provide some modern touches, yet the character in the home helps it retain a very homey feel. The floor to ceiling windows beam with natural light from all directions. Great sized fenced in back yard. Relax on the porch or the balcony with a view of the tree canopied creek. Large master with double vanity and huge walk in closet.