Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Especially nice and well maintained, single story modern home in Prestonwood. Walking distance to highly desired Brentfield Elementary and Parkhill Middle School. Wood flooring throughout two living centers & dining room with tile flooring in kitchen & breakfast room. Four bedrooms and three baths. Light and bright! Must see! This won't last long! Ready for move-in lease beginning July 1, 2019.