Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool fireplace bbq/grill

Call us today to schedule a tour!The character of Cliffs is in its green spaces and great views. Within the gates of Cliffs lies immediate access to the jogging paths and an enviable perspective on life overlooking trails and lakes, the pool and the creek. This charming neighborhood presents a home on the east side of The Village for those seeking a close-knit city within the city. Our neighborhood amenities include: a pool overlooking the creek, poolside grilling area, a private fitness center, exceptional views of the lakes and lush landscaping.