Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious side by side duplex has has a Wonderful Layout! Living Area has Vaulted Ceilings and a Cozy Fireplace! Large Galley Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to Dining and Living Room! 2 Large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with Granite Counters have plenty of Closet Space and Storage! Attached Garage has Automatic Door Opener! Enjoy the Private Grassy Fenced Back Yard and Patio! Full Size Washer-Dryer and Refrigerator Included. Updated Tile, Carpet & Paint!