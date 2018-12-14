6365 Malcolm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Location Location! Lakewood Area! Sought after M Streets, Near Lower Greenville. Charming updated 3-2-2, fireplace with gas logs. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors through out this adorable home. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, designer backsplash and updated appliances. Lovely master retreat with large closet and private bath. 2 other huge bedrooms and secondary bath. Nice backyard, 2 car garage plus 2 car carport. This home is a must see and great value for the location!