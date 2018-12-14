All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6365 Malcolm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6365 Malcolm Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6365 Malcolm Drive

6365 Malcolm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6365 Malcolm Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Wilshire Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Location Location! Lakewood Area! Sought after M Streets, Near Lower Greenville. Charming updated 3-2-2, fireplace with gas logs. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors through out this adorable home. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, designer backsplash and updated appliances. Lovely master retreat with large closet and private bath. 2 other huge bedrooms and secondary bath. Nice backyard, 2 car garage plus 2 car carport. This home is a must see and great value for the location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 Malcolm Drive have any available units?
6365 Malcolm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6365 Malcolm Drive have?
Some of 6365 Malcolm Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 Malcolm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6365 Malcolm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 Malcolm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6365 Malcolm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6365 Malcolm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6365 Malcolm Drive offers parking.
Does 6365 Malcolm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6365 Malcolm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 Malcolm Drive have a pool?
No, 6365 Malcolm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6365 Malcolm Drive have accessible units?
No, 6365 Malcolm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 Malcolm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 Malcolm Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University