All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6344 Parkdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6344 Parkdale Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:02 AM

6344 Parkdale Drive

6344 Parkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6344 Parkdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Dallas Best-Kept Secret - the Parkdale Subdivision. Centrally located only 4 miles from downtown and 4 miles to White Rock Lake. This neighborhood also features 2 parks and is within walking distance to DART. Beautiful hardwood floors, large living area, nice sized den at back of home. Cute kitchen has gas range with oven. Full sized washer-dryer connections. 1,376 square feet of useable, real home living in this 3 bedroom, one and a half bath home. We are ready when you are. Application to be made online and application fee can be paid online, also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6344 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
6344 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6344 Parkdale Drive have?
Some of 6344 Parkdale Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6344 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6344 Parkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6344 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6344 Parkdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6344 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 6344 Parkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6344 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6344 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6344 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 6344 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6344 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6344 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6344 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6344 Parkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Chimney Hill
9637 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University