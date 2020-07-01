6344 Parkdale Drive

Amenities

Dallas Best-Kept Secret - the Parkdale Subdivision. Centrally located only 4 miles from downtown and 4 miles to White Rock Lake. This neighborhood also features 2 parks and is within walking distance to DART. Beautiful hardwood floors, large living area, nice sized den at back of home. Cute kitchen has gas range with oven. Full sized washer-dryer connections. 1,376 square feet of useable, real home living in this 3 bedroom, one and a half bath home. We are ready when you are. Application to be made online and application fee can be paid online, also.