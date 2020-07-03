All apartments in Dallas
6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231

6318 Ridgecrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

6318 Ridgecrest Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
internet access
North Central Dallas 1/1 $855 w/2 Pools, Carports - Property Id: 49550

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

North Central Dallas unit w/2 Pools, 2 Laundry rooms. Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49550
Property Id 49550

(RLNE5718456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 have any available units?
6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 have?
Some of 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 is pet friendly.
Does 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 offers parking.
Does 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 have a pool?
Yes, 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 has a pool.
Does 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 have accessible units?
No, 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6318 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX 75231 has units with dishwashers.

