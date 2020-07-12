/
lake cliff
237 Apartments for rent in Lake Cliff, Dallas, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,122
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1369 sqft
Community living with pet park, pool, game room. Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance to variety of dining, shopping, entertainment. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Near Trinity River.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1056 sqft
1-3 bedroom units with walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Both Coombs Creek and Bishops Arts District are nearby. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, concierge, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1302 sqft
Right across the Trinity River and easily accessible from I-30, this community is conveniently located. On-site concierge, gym and game room. Sit by the fireplace in these furnished units after a dip in the pool.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$979
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1279 sqft
Located just off I-35E, the Zang Triangle Apartments offer access to dozens of local shops and restaurants and feature unique 1-2 bedroom apartments. Residents enjoy bamboo flooring, full appliances and luxury community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
3 Units Available
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Founders Square Apartments in Oak Cliff offers an exciting residential experience just minutes from the sights and sounds of downtown Dallas.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Cliff
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,363
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1077 sqft
Offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, this comfortable community is located within walking distance of The Bishop Arts District. Amenities include plank flooring, designer finishes, spacious closets, Quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
54 Units Available
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$935
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1119 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious designs, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a gym, 24-hour laundry and sparkling pool. A short distance to Downtown, the West End Historic District and Arts District.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
49 Units Available
Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,476
1366 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's a pool table, media room and gym to enjoy. I-30 and I-35 make commutes simple, and the concierge is always helpful.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oakridge
515 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
792 sqft
Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
3 Units Available
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Loch Loma in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1089 sqft
Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fondeur Apartments in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Lake Cliff
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
70 Units Available
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,150
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1204 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
42 Units Available
Maple District Lofts
5415 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,165
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
New build in 2015 means residents will be amongst the first. Outdoor lounges with fire pit, bocce ball court, life-sized chess board, hammocks. Walk-in closet with every bedroom. All homes have 10' - 12' ceilings, plus options for hardwood-inspired or stained concrete flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
57 Units Available
Cirque
2500 N Houston St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1157 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1658 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Cirque Residences, a 28 story luxury highrise, features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent in uptown Dallas, TX. Located in the heart of Victory Park, steps from the American Airlines Center.
